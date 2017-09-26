Coral Reef High School lockdown lifted as police investigate shooting nearby

A lockdown at Coral Reef Senior High, a mega-magnet school in Southwest Miami-Dade, was lifted Tuesday morning as police investigated a shooting nearby.
Miami-Dade Public Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said shortly after 8:30 a.m. that the lockdown was lifted, about an hour after the school day had begun. A similar precautionary lockdown at BioTech at Richmond Heights High School, a magnet program nearby, was also lifted Tuesday morning.
Miami-Dade police were searching for a suspect connected to the shooting of two people in the Richmond Heights area early Tuesday morning, according to WIOD. Gonzalez-Diego said the school system was alerted by police to the situation shortly before 7 a.m.
In an email to parents, Coral Reef principal Thomas Ennis said the school had been put on lockdown “as a precaution and to ensure the safety of our students.”
“All students are safely being instructed in their classrooms under the supervision of their teachers,” he wrote. “There is no current threat to any student in the school.”
Coral Reef is at 10101 SW 152nd St., where a large police presence was posted Tuesday morning. The street was blocked in both directions and students were required to show their ID cards to be allowed into the parking lot.
A student inside Coral Reef said the school was put on a “code red” lockdown after another suspect was detained in a police car outside the school.
Miami-Dade police tweeted that roads remains closed on SW 100th to 104th Avenue between 152nd and 153rd Streets as officers investigate the shooting.
Comments