Seven Miami-Dade schools among nation’s best, according to U.S. News

Miami-Dade is home to seven of the top 100 high schools in the country, according to the latest annual rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
Design and Architecture Senior High in Miami’s Design District, known as DASH, ranked 22 nationwide out of more than 20,000 public high schools, including both traditional public schools and charters. International Studies Charter High in Little Havana and International Studies Preparatory Academy in Coral Gables also made it into the top 50, garnering 24th and 31st place respectively. Four other local schools were among the top 100: Young Women’s Preparatory Academy in Little Havana (52), Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School in Kendale Lakes (81), José Martí MAST 6-12 Academy in Hialeah (88) and Maritime and Science Technology Academy (MAST) Academy on Key Biscayne (100).
Miami-Dade also cleaned up in the state rankings, taking four of the top 10 slots in Florida, although Pine View School in Sarasota County beat out local schools to get first place. On the national level, Arizona charter schools filled four of the top five slots. A magnet high school in Dallas, Texas, was also among the top five.
The rankings are based on graduation rates, reading and math scores on state standardized tests — including how low-income and minority students fared in comparison to the state average — and the number of students taking college-level Advanced Placement courses and scoring well on the accompanying tests. The U.S. News ranking did not include private schools.
No Broward County schools made it into the top 100, but three did rank in the top 500: Pompano Beach High, Cypress Bay High in Weston and Somerset Arts Conservatory in Pembroke Pines. Cypress Bay High was also recognized as a top school for science and technology, a distinction not share by any Miami-Dade schools.
South Florida schools fared well in U.S. News’ charter schools ranking, with International Studies Charter High making the top 10 nationwide, and in rankings of magnet schools, which are schools that focus on a particular subject area like science or languages. DASH and International Studies Preparatory Academy ranked seventh and eighth overall among magnet schools.
Top 10 South Florida schools
National rank
School
Location
22
Design and Architecture Senior High
Miami-Design District
24
International Studies Charter High School
Miami-Little Havana
31
International Studies Preparatory Academy
Coral Gables
52
Young Women’s Preparatory Academy
Miami-Little Havana
81
Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School
Kendale Lakes
88
José Martí MAST 6-12 Academy
Hialeah
100
MAST Academy
Key Biscayne
102
I Preparatory Academy
Miami-Downtown
115
Doral Performing Arts and Entertainment Academy
Doral
171
Pompano Beach High
Pompano Beach
