Education

April 25, 2017 6:21 AM

Seven Miami-Dade schools among nation’s best, according to U.S. News

By Kyra Gurney

kgurney@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade is home to seven of the top 100 high schools in the country, according to the latest annual rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

Design and Architecture Senior High in Miami’s Design District, known as DASH, ranked 22 nationwide out of more than 20,000 public high schools, including both traditional public schools and charters. International Studies Charter High in Little Havana and International Studies Preparatory Academy in Coral Gables also made it into the top 50, garnering 24th and 31st place respectively. Four other local schools were among the top 100: Young Women’s Preparatory Academy in Little Havana (52), Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School in Kendale Lakes (81), José Martí MAST 6-12 Academy in Hialeah (88) and Maritime and Science Technology Academy (MAST) Academy on Key Biscayne (100).

Miami-Dade also cleaned up in the state rankings, taking four of the top 10 slots in Florida, although Pine View School in Sarasota County beat out local schools to get first place. On the national level, Arizona charter schools filled four of the top five slots. A magnet high school in Dallas, Texas, was also among the top five.

The rankings are based on graduation rates, reading and math scores on state standardized tests — including how low-income and minority students fared in comparison to the state average — and the number of students taking college-level Advanced Placement courses and scoring well on the accompanying tests. The U.S. News ranking did not include private schools.

No Broward County schools made it into the top 100, but three did rank in the top 500: Pompano Beach High, Cypress Bay High in Weston and Somerset Arts Conservatory in Pembroke Pines. Cypress Bay High was also recognized as a top school for science and technology, a distinction not share by any Miami-Dade schools.

South Florida schools fared well in U.S. News’ charter schools ranking, with International Studies Charter High making the top 10 nationwide, and in rankings of magnet schools, which are schools that focus on a particular subject area like science or languages. DASH and International Studies Preparatory Academy ranked seventh and eighth overall among magnet schools.

Top 10 South Florida schools

National rank

School

Location

22

Design and Architecture Senior High

Miami-Design District

24

International Studies Charter High School

Miami-Little Havana

31

International Studies Preparatory Academy

Coral Gables

52

Young Women’s Preparatory Academy

Miami-Little Havana

81

Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School

Kendale Lakes

88

José Martí MAST 6-12 Academy

Hialeah

100

MAST Academy

Key Biscayne

102

I Preparatory Academy

Miami-Downtown

115

Doral Performing Arts and Entertainment Academy

Doral

171

Pompano Beach High

Pompano Beach

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Prom fashion for Miami teens in need

Prom fashion for Miami teens in need 2:47

Prom fashion for Miami teens in need
U.S. Secretary of Education DeVos visits Royal Palm Elementary in Miami 1:35

U.S. Secretary of Education DeVos visits Royal Palm Elementary in Miami
Education secretary DeVos tours FIU 2:03

Education secretary DeVos tours FIU

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos