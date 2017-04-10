Miami’s big schools makeover: Out with rows of desks, in with open space, digital tech

0:33 'They bought your cabinet position, secretary': Protester follows Betsy DeVos at FIU Pause

2:03 Education secretary DeVos tours FIU

1:52 Gunman opens fire at Shops of Merrick Park

0:32 Thieves swipe cases of booze from Coral Gables liquor store

0:56 Families check out the gadgets at Maker Faire Miami

0:20 Helicopter Landing at Coral Gables High School responding to shooter at Merrick Park

0:54 WOW takes flight from Miami

1:24 Miami Beach Pride Parade

0:25 Country singer Dustin Lynch gives the scoop on Tortuga festival