Alvin Ailey instructors share their best steps with youngsters who dream of dance

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess Pause

1:18 'Let's stop this no-snitch mentality,' Miami lawmaker says

3:07 Donald Trump's town hall with South Florida Hispanics

0:43 NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer

1:57 'We are a nation of rules', Florida lawmakers declare in seeking to ban immigrant sanctuaries

0:48 Gun control advocate: A 'moral obligation'

0:16 Miami coach Larranaga dances with team after beating No. 18 Virginia

2:48 Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History

1:09 Dolphins' Albert: We got punched in the mouth