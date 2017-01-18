School voucher program survives teacher union’s attempt to kill it

Florida’s teachers union struck out Wednesday in its latest effort to dismantle a tax credit scholarship program as the state’s Supreme Court rejected the union’s appeal for legal standing to challenge the voucher-like program that finances students from low-performing schools who want to attend private schools.
The Florida Education Association and other plaintiffs, including the NAACP, allege the scholarships are unconstitutional because the program diverts money that would otherwise go to the state’s accounts that fund public K-12 education. They also argue that the scholarship program pulls poor students out of the public school system in favor of private schools, diminishing funds to nearly 2.8 million children served by public schools.
The groups had previously been told by both the trial court and appeals court that they did not have legal standing to challenge the 15-year-old program adopted by the Legislature, and Wednesday’s rejection ends their appeal. Florida businesses earn dollar-for-dollar tax credits by donating to designated organizations — primarily Step Up for Students — which fund and distribute the scholarships.
The decision is a victory for supporters of the scholarship program and school choice advocates. It also comes one year after the rally the groups held on the steps of the state Capitol to protest the lawsuit. Thousands of supporters gathered at the rally led by Martin Luther King III, son of the civil rights leader.
The event was organized by the “Save Our Scholarships Coalition” and other school-choice groups to emphasize support for the program. The groups have since waged a television and social media marketing campaign that urged the union to drop the suit.
Attorneys representing the state and the parents of scholarship recipients argued the union had no standing to sue because no scholarship money actually enters or leaves the state treasury. The scholarships are funded directly through private donations from businesses, which can then earn dollar-for-dollar tax credits from the state for their contributions.
In 2015, Leon County Circuit Court Judge George Reynolds III agreed and rejected the teachers’ lawsuit. The First District Court of Appeal then rejected the appeal last year.
In a one-page ruling, Justices Barbara Pariente, Peggy Quince, Charles Canady and Ricky Polston all sided with the state and school choice advocates that the union did not have legal standing to challenge the law. Justice R. Fred Lewis wanted to allow them to have oral arguments. Chief Justice Jorge Labarga and newly appointed Justice Alan Lawson did not vote.
The program funds scholarships for more than 98,000 children to go to private, often religious, schools. Jacksonville-based Step Up For Students facilitates almost all of the money; $447 million was doled out last school year.
Proponents of the scholarships argued that if the teachers’ union was successful in its lawsuit students would be “evicted” from private school because their families wouldn’t be able to afford it anymore.
More than a quarter of the scholarship recipients — almost 20,900 — live in Miami-Dade County, and almost 70 percent of them are black or Hispanic.
The teachers union has been at war with the GOP-led Legislature for nearly two decades over the diversion of state funds into the voucher-like programs. In some of his first remarks as the new Florida House speaker last year, Rep. Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, accused the teachers union of being “downright evil” for its legal challenge to the tax credit scholarship program.
On Wednesday, Corcoran called the decision “a great victory for school children, parents, and classroom teachers who want the best for their students.”
Miami Herald Tallahassee reporter Kristen Clark contributed to this report.
