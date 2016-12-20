St. Thomas professor celebrates a half-century teaching at the university

0:41 Rally for Slain 8 Year-old Pause

1:39 "This is killing me, day-by-day": mom begs for help finding daughter's killer

2:04 In Miami-Dade, an effort to find at-risk kids before the bullets do

0:59 Father of King Carter speaks after 8-year-old girl dies in shooting

2:02 Exotic plants invade the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge

1:01 Santa goes swimming with sharks

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:08 Santa's helpers read Christmas cards from children

1:35 La La Land