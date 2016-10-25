School suspensions continue despite Miami-Dade's no-suspension policy

A year ago, Miami-Dade County Public Schools made a splash by eliminating out-of-school suspensions. At the time, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho cited research saying sending kids home made them fall behind in school and made them more likely to get into trouble again.
In an interview eight months into the initiative, he called the new alternative-to-suspension program a “transformational” success for students.
“Overnight, through a bold decision, we went from a school system that had suspended students 22,800 times to a school system that suspended students zero times,” he said.
But some kids are still being sent home from school, whether the district calls it suspension or not, reports WLRN News.
