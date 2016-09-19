Here are the 500 best-paid employees in Miami-Dade’s school system

Miami-Dade’s school system may be the largest employer in the county, but its administrators don’t command the top salaries in town.
Schools chief Alberto Carvalho barely cracked the Top 50 in our compensation analysis, which combined payrolls of the school system, the county-owned Jackson hospital system, and Miami-Dade’s county government. Jackson doctors largely dominated that list.
Read more: On county pay scale, Miami-Dade schools chief barely cracks Top 50
But in a school system where starting teachers make $40,000 a year, the top of the payroll scale represents a steep climb. Carvalho earned about $345,000 last year. That easily gave him the No. 1 slot on the school system’s compensation list. (He has pledged to give up the final year of compensation; his current contract expires in 2020.)
You can scroll through the 500 best-paid employees in the school system using the interactive graphic below.
