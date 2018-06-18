A BMW sits idle after reports of a shooting in Deerfield Beach involving Miami rapper XXXTentacion on Monday, June 18, 2018. Broward Sheriff's Office confirms that XXXTentacion, given name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed Monday afternoon.
Crime

Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead outside South Florida motorcycle shop

By Monique O. Madan, Alex Harris And Carli Teproff

June 18, 2018 04:52 PM

South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed on Monday afternoon while shopping for a motorcycle in South Florida, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say he was robbed.

The 20-year-old artist— whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy— was leaving a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach around 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of them fired his or her weapon.

Onfroy had risen to prominence with the song "Look at me!" on Soundcloud shortly after he was arrested on charges of domestic abuse against his pregnant girlfriend. He denied the charges recently to the Miami New Times. His latest album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Rolling_Loud_Day_2_MJO_5 (1).JPG
XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Deputies say the shooting happened at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy, at a popular motorcycle shop called RIVA Motorsports. TMZ reported that a Louis Vuitton bag was stolen from the rapper's black BMW i8 — a car that's priced north of $150,000. The shooter was reportedly wearing a red mask.

Onfroy was taken to Broward Health North where he later died, BSO said. Investigators are still searching for the shooter(s), who they say may be driving a dark SUV.

Two videos from different angles circulating on Twitter show a man that looks like Onfroy slumped in the driver's seat of the BMW with the doors up while witnesses and BSO deputies check his pulse on his neck.

According to the Miami New Times, Onfroy's girlfriend accused him of smacking her in the face, holding her under water, and shoving a barbecue fork into her genitals.

Kanye West took to Twitter Monday evening to give his deepest condolences.

Monday night, police were still combing through the rapper's car as people watched from behind crime scene tape. Wyatt Rubin , 21, was one of them.

"I am just a big fan," Rubin said. "He was an inspiration to me. I was really proud that art of that level was coming from this area. It really is horrible that he was so young and that he didn't get to live up to the full potential that he had."


Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (954) 493-TIPS.

This story will be updated with more information as its available.

Miami Herald Writer Rebecca Ellis contributed to this report.

