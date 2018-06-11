Ex-police chief, 2 officers framed teen for burglaries in tiny Miami town, feds say

The Village of Biscayne Park's former police chief and two former officers were charged by federal prosecutors Monday with framing a 16-year-old for four unsolved burglaries in order to keep the town's burglary clearance rate perfect.
Ex-police chief Raimundo Atesiano is accused of encouraging officers to arrest the teen in 2013, "knowing that there was no evidence and no lawful basis to support such charges," according to an indictment. The teen is referred to as T.D. in the indictment.
The officers, Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, collected evidence from four unsolved burglaries, completed four arrest reports and created false narratives to imply the teen had broken into four unoccupied homes or buildings, according to the indictment. At a village council meeting in July 2013, a month after the arrest, Atesiano claimed a perfect close-out rate for burglary cases in the village of about 3,200.
Raimundo surrendered Monday to authorities and made his first appearance in federal court. He was granted a $50,000 personal surety bond, co-signed by his wife. His arraignment was set for June 25.
After his brief appearance, Raimundo's defense attorney, Neil Schuster declined to comment.
The other two defendants, Dayoub and Fernandez, received summonses and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court later this month.
The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.
Comments