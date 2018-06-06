Trooper chased down car that hit her, video shows. But her bosses weren’t so thrilled.

Video: FHP trooper chases down driver who rammed her car After a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was rear-ended during a traffic stop in April, she spent more than six minutes chasing the suspect at high speeds for more than four miles. FHP ×

SHARE COPY LINK After a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was rear-ended during a traffic stop in April, she spent more than six minutes chasing the suspect at high speeds for more than four miles. FHP