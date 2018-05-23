Does killer of Redskins star Sean Taylor deserve a reduced sentence? Judge to decide

The young man convicted of killing former University of Miami football star Sean Taylor returned to court on Wednesday to ask a judge for a reduced sentence.
Eric Rivera, who was 17 at the time of the crime, is serving a prison sentence of just over 57 years for the murder of the UM great, who had gone on to also star as a safety for the Washington Redskins.
His defense lawyer is asking Circuit Judge Dennis Murphy to reduce the sentence, saying he deserves it because of changes in juvenile-justice sentencing laws — and because several other defendants in the case got lesser sentences.
"I don't think he should behind bars for the rest of his life for something that was a mistake — and an accident," his mother testified during a hearing on Wednesday.
Rivera, now 28, took the stand to plead for leniency: "I believe I deserve a second chance because I've grown. I know I can be a productive citizen."
Prosecutors say Rivera fatally shot Taylor inside the player's Palmetto Bay home in November 2007, a killing that stunned South Florida and the National Football League, where Taylor was emerging as one of the best defensive backs in pro football. Detectives unraveled a botched burglary plot — five young men from Fort Myers drove across the state in search of a stash of cash they mistakenly believed was inside Taylor's house.
The group believed Taylor was out of town for a football game. But Taylor was inside the master bedroom, sleeping alongside his girlfriend and their baby daughter.
After kicking in the bedroom door, prosecutors have said, Rivera shot Taylor as the safety rushed him with a machete he kept in his bedroom for protection. One bullet severed the femoral artery in Taylor's leg and he bled to death.
Cell phone records eventually detailed the burglars' trip from Southwest Florida, and Rivera confessed in detail.
But at his highly anticipated trial in 2013, jurors did not convict him of first-degree murder with a firearm. Instead, he was convicted of second-degree murder without a firearm and armed burglary.
Judge Murphy sentenced him to over 57 years in prison.
The plot’s mastermind was Jason Mitchell, who had earlier attended a birthday party for Taylor’s sister at the home. He too went to trial, lost and is serving a life prison term.
The driver, Venjah Hunte, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 29 years in prison. Timmy Lee Brown, who was 16 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty and is doing 18 years behind bars. Charles Wardlow accepted a 30-year prison term.
Wednesday's hearing is being attended by Taylor's former girlfriend, Jackie Garcia Haley, and his father, Florida City Police Chief Pedro Taylor.
Rivera was sentenced two years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it was unlawful for states to automatically sentence juveniles convicted of murder to automatic prison sentences of life without the possibility of parole.
Months after Rivera's sentence in 2014, a new Florida law mandated that juveniles convicted of murder are eligible for a judge to review their sentences, a quasi-parole system. The Florida Supreme Court later ruled that most juvenile killers, no matter when they were convicted, should get new sentences under that law.
