Father and son identified in murder-attempted suicide dispute inside Weston home

A domestic dispute in Weston Saturday morning left a father dead and his son hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
When deputies from BSO and SWAT arrived at a home in a gated community at 3204 Islewood Ave. they found Asher Azulay, 67, dead inside the home.
His son, Rafael Azulay, 43, was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Deputies are calling it a murder and attempted suicide case. The dispute happened inside the younger Azulay's home on Islewood Avenue. The senior Azulay lived in Pembroke Pines, deputies said.
BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said detectives received a call of a shooting at about 8:40 a.m. in Weston.
"It appears a son shot his father," she said in an email. "The shooter remained inside the home."
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue rushed a critically-wounded Rafael Azulay to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he’s receiving medical treatment.
BSO homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4200. Anonymous tips can be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.og.
