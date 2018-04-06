He was driving his BMW and saw someone spit. That's when the violence began.

Spitting is the universal sign of disgust.
And it reportedly caused a fatal confrontation between motorists in Tampa Wednesday, according to police.
The Tampa Bay Times reports an arrest was made the following day. Teddy Baltimore Smith Jr., 44, was charged with second degree murder in the death of Gilbert Serna, 56.
According to a Facebook post from the Tampa Police Department, surveillance video and witnesses helped cops piece together what happened.
Newly released footage shows a dark BMW convertible and a Dodge Ram stop at a red traffic light at Florida Avenue in the northern Florida city.
According to the Times, Serna, who was a passenger in the truck, spat out the window at the BMW, either intentionally or unintentionally. Smith, the BMW driver, got out of his car to confront the victim, who remained in the vehicle. The situation escalated and Smith allegedly stabbed Serna, killing him.
"The driver of the BMW took offense and got out of his car to verbally confront Serna," Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty said. "The driver of the BMW stabbed Serna in the upper body, then got back into his car, and drove away."
As seen in footage, after the violence, the driver of the truck, ID'ed as Jeffery Hunter, attempts to follow Smith. The Ram is unsuccessful and eventually stops. Hunter told cops when he realized how injured his passenger was he sought out medical attention, which was also unsuccessful.
Smith and Serna did not know each other, Hegarty added.
Comments