Father forgot he put gun in his son’s backpack. He was arrested for what he did next.

As a Miami father left his home Thursday morning to take his 8-year-old son to Kendale Lakes Elementary, he put his pistol in the boy's backpack — then forgot about the weapon, police said.
But instead of calling authorities, Ramon Nuiry walked into the school and asked administrators to summon the boy with the bag. Inside the office, Nuiry fished the gun out of the bag, put it in his waistband and left the school, according to an arrest report.
Nuiry, 53, was arrested and charged Thursday with possessing a weapon on school grounds, improper exhibition of a weapon and possession of a concealed firearm. He was booked into a jail late Thursday.
A terrified parent who saw Nuiry take the weapon out of the bag notified school officials, who called Miami-Dade Schools police. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, which confirmed the account.
Police arrested Nuiry on Thursday afternoon, when he came to pick up the boy at the Kendall school. He confessed, according to an arrest report by Miami-Dade Schools Detective John Messenger, and the gun was found inside the car.
The arrest report did not say whether Nuiry admitted why he put the weapon in the book bag to begin with.
