A cop's daughter got in trouble at school. But he's the one who ended up behind bars.

When Miami-Dade police officer Raymond Rosario got a call that his 14-year-old daughter "disrespected her teacher," Rosario headed to the school and asked that the teen be sent to the main office, according to police.
When Rosario entered the office, he "slapped the victim in the face, grabbed the victim's hair, and hit the victim with a belt on her legs," police said.
Rosario surrendered to police Monday and was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to an arrest report. He faces a charge of child abuse.
According to the report, the incident happened March 19 at the girl's school, which was redacted from the report.
"The victim stated she did not sustain any visible injuries and/or bruises," an officer wrote in the report.
Miami-Dade police said Tuesday that Rosario was "relieved of duty" pending an investigation. It was not clear whether the officer would be paid.
