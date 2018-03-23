More Videos

Zachary Cruz, the half brother of confessed Douglas school shooter Nikolas Cruz, is shown in this body camera video being arrested Monday, March 19, 2018, by the Broward Sheriff's Office after trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office
Zachary Cruz, the half brother of confessed Douglas school shooter Nikolas Cruz, is shown in this body camera video being arrested Monday, March 19, 2018, by the Broward Sheriff's Office after trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office

Crime

‘I just wanted to take it all in,’ Parkland shooter’s brother says post campus arrest

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

March 23, 2018 05:59 PM

The lawyer for Zachary Cruz, younger brother of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, asked Friday that his client be assigned to another judge after the initial judge set bond for the teen at $500,000 for trespassing on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus.

Cruz’ lawyer, public defender Joseph Kimok, argued that the half-a-million-dollar bond for a second-degree misdemeanor is “outrageous” and “20,000 times above the standard amount.”

The court hearing came on the day that the Broward Sheriff’s Office released video taken by officers’ body cameras as Zachard Cruz was arrested Monday at the school.

“I’ll be straight up. I just wanted to take it all in,” the 18-year-old told deputies on the footage of his arrest.

In a motion filed Friday, Kimok said that when he tried to schedule a hearing to discuss the bond amount with Judge Melinda Brown, he was told she was unavailable for a hearing until April 9.

Kimok asked for the case to be assigned to a new judge so a bond hearing can be held sooner.

