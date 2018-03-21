A thief stole a car — and was horrified at what was in the back seat

A car with the motor running and the driver away was just too attractive for the man who stole it. But minutes later he realized he had a passenger — a 5 ½-month-old baby.
The thief stole the black Kia Rio at 4 a.m. Tuesday from the Raceway gas station on Wallis and Haverhill Roads near West Palm Beach, according to the sheriff’s office.
But it seems he quickly realized the baby was in a baby carrier in the back seat, so he drove to the Sunoco gas station on State Road 7 and Okeechobee Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach.
As he held the sleeping baby in the carrier, he knocked on the door several times to get the attention of a night worker.
Never miss a local story.
Michelle Ashby, who works at the gas station, said the thief repeatedly screamed, “Take the baby!” — then handed the carrier to the employee and quickly left.
The employee called 911, and police told the mother that the baby had been found safe and sound.
The thief remained a fugitive as of Tuesday morning.
Comments