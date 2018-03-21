A thief stole a car — and was horrified at what was in the back seat

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 54 Police search for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint Pause 47 Miami police investigate shooting in Overtown 60 Footage captures gun-wielding thief stealing $150 from a Subway 65 Man steals vehicle with baby inside, drops child off at gas station 108 Judge sets bond at $500K for brother of Douglas school shooter 49 Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school 105 Restraining order issued against former UM student who posted photos of classmates to fetish sites 344 Hit-and-run suspect talks too much in Miami bond court 52 Man on tricycle steals laundry detergent from apartment building 103 Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A man suspected of stealing a vehicle that was left running with a sleeping baby inside made a quick stop at a nearby gas station, where he left the infant in its car seat with a clerk, saying “Take the baby! Take the baby!” The man fled from the gas station after leaving the child. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office officials say they’re still searching for the man but the infant is safe. Deputies notified the mother, who arrived about 30 minutes later. Source: AP Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

