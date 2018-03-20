More Videos

The Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit released surveillance video showing an armed robbery that took place on March 18, 2018 at the Subway restaurant located on 1498 N.W. 54 Street at approximately 5:50p.m. According to detectives, an employee of the business was serving the last customer of the day before closing when the suspect entered and pointed a silver colored handgun at the victim demanding all of the money from inside of the register. Miami Police Department
Crime

Robber warns Subway employee: ‘Don’t play with me.’ Video captures confrontation.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

March 20, 2018 10:36 PM

He was ringing up a customer in a Miami Subway, when a man in a black hoodie walked up to the counter and pointed a gun.

“Hurry it up, bro,” he shouted, asking the employee to hand over all the cash.

The confrontation was captured on store surveillance cameras and released by Miami police Tuesday.

According to police, just before 6 p.m. Sunday the unmasked man walked into the sandwich shop at 1498 NW 54th St.

The man begins to lose his patience as the cashier tries to open the register.

“I’m gonna ask you one more time,” he said. “Hurry up!”

The cashier replies: “I’m hurrying it up.”

The robber didn’t seem satisfied with the loot.

“Don’t play with me,” he said. Then he told the employee to empty his pockets.

“I don’t got nothing, bro I am a black man trying to get money too, brother.”

As the man with the silver gun walked out, he shouted a warning: “I know how you look.”

Police say the man made out with $150.

He is described as a black, clean-shaven man between the ages of 40 and 44. He is believed to be 6 feet to 6 feet, 1 inches tall, about 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

