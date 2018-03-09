Frank Sylvera Mathurin has been charged by the Broward Sheriff’s Office with attempted murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon after Hollywood police arrested him March 7, 2018, for shooting at a tow truck driver in a Walmart parking lot.
Crime

Man arrested after shooting at a repo man in a Walmart parking lot

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

March 09, 2018 10:14 AM

Hollywood police arrested a man they say fired shots at a repo man in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Sylvera Mathurin Jr., 27, was arrested Thursday and charged with premeditated murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Mathurin pulled a gun on a Heat Recovery tow truck driver who was trying to repossess a silver Nissan Murano from the Walmart on the 300 block of South State Road 7 on Wednesday night, WSVN7 reported. Police say Mathurin fired several shots but missed hitting the repo man.

Mathurin is being held without bond.

