In fatal robbery, gunman handed drug dealer a bullet: ‘I’m going to pay you with this’

When Silas Spence met up with a teenage dope dealer outside a popular Aventura gym, he wanted containers of marijuana oil, police say. But he didn’t want to fork over cash.
Instead, Spence handed him a single bullet.
“I’m going to pay you with this,” Spence told the dealer, according to an arrest warrant. Moments later, Spence fired a single shot that killed the drug dealer’s teenage friend in the parking lot of the LA Fitness in the upscale city northeast of Miami in January.
More than six weeks after the shooting — in a city that rarely sees violence, let alone homicides — prosecutors on Tuesday charged Spence, 18, and his suspected getaway driver, Lucas Seeger, 19. They are charged with robbery and first-degree felony murder.
They are accused in the killing of Omar Darwish, 18, on the night of Jan. 19 outside the gym at the 3400 block of Northeast 207th St. The gym was closed at the time.
Spence, of Davie, had not been arrested on Tuesday evening and it was unclear if he had a defense lawyer. Seeger was taken into custody Tuesday morning, and is expected to appear in Miami-Dade bond court on Wednesday.
“Mr. Seeger never touched a gun, spoke to the victim or engaged in any violent behavior whatsoever,” said his defense attorney, Daniel Lurvey. “We look forward to concluding our investigation in an expeditious manner and proceeding to court.”
According to Aventura police, Spence and Seeger were best friends and part of a group of teens who schemed to pull the drug robbery.
According to an arrest warrant released on Tuesday, the getaway car — a white Mercedes GLA250 — was provided by Seeger’s 17-year-old girlfriend, identified only as L.W. The car belonged to the girl’s grandmother. The teen girl was not charged.
Using the social media app Snapchat, Spence reached out to an underage drug dealer identified only as M.G. The dealer, later that night, was accompanied by his friend Darwish.
Inside the car at the gym parking lot, Spence handed him the bullet. “I knew this was going to happen,” M.G. yelled as he jumped out of the car and tried to run away. He pushed past Darwish, who pulled out a black BB gun in his waistband. Spence yelled out “He has a gun!” before firing a single shot toward Darwish, police said.
Darwish suffered a mortal gunshot wound to the neck, according to an arrest warrant prepared by Aventura Det. Thomas Mundy and prosecutor Genevieve Valle.
Spence never got the drugs, according to police. He later claimed self-defense because Darwish wielded the realistic looking BB gun.
Spence, Seeger and L.W. drove off, spending the night at the girl’s home. She told Aventura detectives she saw Spence take apart the gun. Aventura police later found the frame of the suspected gun in a lake near the girl’s home.
