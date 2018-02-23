Parkland school cop may not have been only officer who failed to engage shooter

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:53 Massive bar brawl caught on surveillance video Pause 6:34 Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting 0:50 Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state 0:40 Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 2:20 A unique American ritual: The school shooting 1:10 Miami car burglars caught on video 1:40 NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:26 Suspects break into Miami restaurant, rob ATM 1:07 Man caught on surveillance video burglarizing Miami home 0:56 Florida man arrested for throwing hot dogs at store employee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began. Broward Sheriff's Office

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began. Broward Sheriff's Office