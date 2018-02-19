‘Explosive component’ used in K9 training at MIA went briefly missing

An “explosive component” used during a K9 training exercise at Miami International Airport disappeared briefly Monday morning.
Police were still interviewing a husband and wife who work at the airport into the early evening. They said the device could not have exploded and was never a threat to travelers, airport employees or police.
“It's some type of element that is explosive. But it’s not a device that could explode,” said Miami-Dade Detective and spokesman Lee Cowart. “It's not a bomb. It's nothing that can go off inadvertently.”
Cowart said police were training the K9s near Door 9 at the departure level just after 11 a.m. Monday when they lost sight of the device. About 15 minutes later, Cowart said, the device was recovered from the couple, who a law enforcement source said were married.
“Two people were involved in the disappearance or theft of that training bag,” Cowart said.
Police said the device is used to teach police K9s how to find explosives at the airport.
Cowart said, “No one was ever in danger.”
