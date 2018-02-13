FBI searches Florida for man wanted for multiple armed sexual assaults in California

The FBI has expanded its search to Florida for a Los Angeles man who is wanted for multiple armed sexual assaults in California.
The suspect, Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, was seen in Jacksonville on Nov. 28, and in Daytona Beach on Nov. 30, the FBI’s website said.
Carlson — described as a white male, 5-feet, 11-inches, and about 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes — was arrested in September by the Los Angeles Police Department for assault with intent to commit rape, burglary, and assault with a firearm, according to the FBI.
Carlson was released on bond on Sept. 26. He allegedly fled to a family member’s house in South Carolina.
He is on the run, again, in possession of a stolen handgun, a stolen rental car, and “a significant amount of cash,” Fox 13 News reports.
The FBI’s website said Carlson “indicated he will not return to California to face prosecution” and “should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk.”
Police chased Carlson in Hoover, Alabama, in late November. But the “erratic, high-speed pursuit” was terminated by the police due to the danger to the public, the FBI website said.
Carlson was next seen in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach soon after. In addition to Florida, officers have been put on alert in Columbia, South Carolina, Live 5 News reports.
Carlson could be driving a white, four-door, 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with a South Carolina license plate reading NKI-770.
A federal arrest warrant was issued in California in December, charging Carlson with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
The FBI asks that if anyone spots Carlson they should call 911.
Howard Cohen: 305-376-3619, @HowardCohen
