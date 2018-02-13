Ring stole credit card numbers to fill secret ‘fuel bladders’ for black market, cops say

Authorities have busted a ring they say used stolen credit card numbers to buy diesel supplying Miami’s thriving black market for fuel.
It’s believed to be the most expansive case brought against illegal fuel sellers — and buyers — who have helped make underground diesel sales a lucrative underground trade in South Florida.
In all, state prosecutors on Tuesday charged 11 people, including two men who ran Hialeah’s South River Fuel, which is believed to have purchased ill-gotten diesel, then resold it to rental car companies, tow truck yards and even gas stations. The company owned real tanker trucks but never had the proper licenses to transport or sell fuel.
Also charged: Adryan Hernandez-Morera, the suspect believed to have organized a crew of drivers who used stolen credit cards to fill up so-called “fuel bladder” vehicles covertly outfitted with dangerous gas containers that pose a huge risk of fire or explosion.
Never miss a local story.
The ring, most of whom face racketeering and conspiracy charges, is believed to have conducted nearly $100,000 in fraudulent transactions every month. Detectives with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s organized-crime bureau arrested most of the suspects early Tuesday.
The Miami Herald chronicled the growing problem of illegal fuel trucks in January. At the time, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle called the vehicles “moving fire bombs.”
Over the past two years, records show, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has prosecuted dozens of men in separate small-time cases with possessing a vehicle with an illegal fuel tank. But Tuesday’s case is the first time prosecutors have arrested an entire ring — down to the people buying the fuel in secret, undercutting legitimate gas stations and fuel supply companies.
The scheme generally starts with small scanners, devices a small business owner might connect to their smartphone or tablet to ring you up. Only crooks modify the devices to be hidden inside the credit-card readers at fuel pumps.
At gas stations across South Florida, customers pay for gas using their credit cards, unknowingly supplying their account numbers to the thieves, who return later to collect the devices — along with hundreds of card numbers.
The numbers are placed on blank cards and used to fill trucks or vans outfitted with the secret “fuel bladders.” The vehicles visit gas station after gas station, using the illicit cards to surreptitiously fuel up the bladders, never surpassing $100 — the cutoff for most transactions at gas-station pumps.
Comments