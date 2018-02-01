More Videos

Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines 0:56

Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines

Pause
South Florida serial robber strikes again 0:57

South Florida serial robber strikes again

Thief swipes packages from Miramar home 0:30

Thief swipes packages from Miramar home

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 1:17

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

Miami police officer accused of running Ponzi scheme 0:50

Miami police officer accused of running Ponzi scheme

Motorcyclist runs over man outside of Davie restaurant 0:42

Motorcyclist runs over man outside of Davie restaurant

Armed robber struggles to stay on her feet 0:23

Armed robber struggles to stay on her feet

Miami Beach release video of white sedan spotted before murder 1:04

Miami Beach release video of white sedan spotted before murder

Accused killer's mom speaks about her son and the crime he is accused of 2:38

Accused killer's mom speaks about her son and the crime he is accused of

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:41

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

The city of Miami Police Department released bodycam footage showing the moments before and the arrest of comedian Hannibal Buress' in Miami for disorderly intoxication. Miami Police Department
The city of Miami Police Department released bodycam footage showing the moments before and the arrest of comedian Hannibal Buress' in Miami for disorderly intoxication. Miami Police Department

Crime

Comedian Hannibal Buress gets the last laugh as he beats a criminal charge in Miami

By David Ovalle

dovalle@miamiherald.com

February 01, 2018 10:32 AM

Hannibal Buress is a free man.

Prosecutors on Thursday dropped a misdemeanor disorderly intoxication charge against the comedian, who was arrested in December after asking a Miami police officer to call him an Uber.

“In Florida, it’s protected First Amendment speech to ask a police officer to call you an Uber,” said his attorney, Brian Bieber. “Also, when coming from a professional comedian, it's actually funny. Unfortunately, the arrest officer didn't think so.”

Miami police officer Luis Verne arrested the funnyman in Wynwood after he approached the officer asking to call him a ride. Verne kept asking him to leave.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Hey, whats up?! It’s me, Hannibal Buress,” Buress told the cop in a exchange caught on a police body camera. “This cop is stupid as f---. Hey, put this camera on.”

The comedian has starred in numerous standup-comedy specials, the show “Broad City” and as an actor in movies such as “Spiderman Homecoming” and “Baywatch.” He is also known for talking on stage about rumors of sexual assaults by comedian Bill Cosby, who was later accused publicly by several women.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines 0:56

Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines

Pause
South Florida serial robber strikes again 0:57

South Florida serial robber strikes again

Thief swipes packages from Miramar home 0:30

Thief swipes packages from Miramar home

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 1:17

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

Miami police officer accused of running Ponzi scheme 0:50

Miami police officer accused of running Ponzi scheme

Motorcyclist runs over man outside of Davie restaurant 0:42

Motorcyclist runs over man outside of Davie restaurant

Armed robber struggles to stay on her feet 0:23

Armed robber struggles to stay on her feet

Miami Beach release video of white sedan spotted before murder 1:04

Miami Beach release video of white sedan spotted before murder

Accused killer's mom speaks about her son and the crime he is accused of 2:38

Accused killer's mom speaks about her son and the crime he is accused of

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:41

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

South Florida serial robber strikes again

View More Video