Burning body found on side of street near cemetery

A burning body was discovered on the side of a Northwest Miami-Dade street Wednesday night, not far from a cemetery, according to police.
The body was discovered at about 8 p.m. at Northwest 12th Avenue and 142nd Street, near Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery.
A passerby spotted the body of a black female on fire and called police, according to a law enforcement source. There was nothing near the body, such as a gasoline, to suggest a suicide, the source added.
This is a breaking news story and will updated when information becomes available.
Comments