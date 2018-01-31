Crime

Burning body found on side of street near cemetery

By Charles Rabin And Carli Teproff

crabin@miamiherald.com

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 31, 2018 09:22 PM

A burning body was discovered on the side of a Northwest Miami-Dade street Wednesday night, not far from a cemetery, according to police.

The body was discovered at about 8 p.m. at Northwest 12th Avenue and 142nd Street, near Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery.

A passerby spotted the body of a black female on fire and called police, according to a law enforcement source. There was nothing near the body, such as a gasoline, to suggest a suicide, the source added.

This is a breaking news story and will updated when information becomes available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  