Mom arrested after she leaves 1-year-old home alone to go to Publix

A 1-year-old girl was found wandering alone on the 32nd floor of the Opera Tower condos on Tuesday morning.
The baby’s mother later told police she had left the child home alone to go shopping at Publix, according to an arrest report.
Sandy Hernandez, 26, was arrested and charged with child neglect. She was also placed on an immigration hold, jail records show.
According to the police report, two people spotted the child in the condo tower at 1750 N. Bayshore Dr. The two people knocked on every door on the 32nd floor, but could not find the child’s guardian.
They brought the child to officials at the security office, who called police.
Hernandez later returned and was questioned by police.
“Post Miranda the defendant admitted to leaving the victim at home alone while she went to Publix supermarket,” an officer wrote in the report.
Hernandez was also questioned about “visible markings on the victim’s entire left leg and arm,” according to the report. Hernandez told police she was not sure how the child was injured.
Police also noted in the report that Hernandez’s apartment was in “disarray and in poor living conditions for a child.”
The baby is now in the care of the Department of Children and Families, police said.
