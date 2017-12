“The Countess,” a Real Housewives of New York City reality star, was arrested by Palm Beach police Sunday morning. Luann de Lesseps, 52, was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person.

De Lesseps is a former wife of Count Alexandre de Lesseps and retained the French royal title after their 2009 divorce until her remarriage in 2016.

