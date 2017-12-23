Teens beat up their Muslim classmate. Was it about race? Parents and police disagree

More Videos 2:20 Family makes plea to find child's killer, cops offer $30,000 reward Pause 0:52 Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 1:36 Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela 1:31 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 2:52 Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show 1:02 Key West Holiday Parade 2017 0:44 UM coach Richt breaks down signing class Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Brutal beating young Muslim by schoolgirls in Florida Palm Beach County Police are investigating the brutal beating of a high school student in the suburbs of Boca Raton. Video shows the moment when a group of students ambush the 14-year-old girl. Her father says she was being bullied for professing the Muslim religion. Palm Beach County Police are investigating the brutal beating of a high school student in the suburbs of Boca Raton. Video shows the moment when a group of students ambush the 14-year-old girl. Her father says she was being bullied for professing the Muslim religion.

