‘Whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry.’ Polish man accused of stalking singer in Miami

A Polish man was arrested Thursday after Miami police said he stalked pop singer Katy Perry, repeatedly trying to rush backstage at her shows and even climbing a fire escape to get into her South Beach hotel.
“I will do whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry,” Pawel Jurski, 37, told investigators after his arrest, according to a Miami police report.
Jurski is charged with aggravated stalking, escape, loitering and prowling and resisting an officer without violence.
According to an arrest report, Jurski entered a restricted area of the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday night, when Perry was performing as part of her Witness World Tour. The singer’s director of security collared Jurski but not before “he attempted to rush toward the stage.”
Her director of security told police that Jurski was the same man who climbed to the 14th floor of the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach last week trying to meet the superstar. He was kicked off the property.
He also showed up to Perry’s Orlando show last week, also trying to rush a VIP area. Jurski, who is in the United States on a tourist visa, admitted he had tried meeting Perry during shows in Toronto, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago and Michigan — all within the past 20 days.
“In Chicago, [Jurski] says he followed her secretly to a steakhouse and was going to surprise her,” according to the police report. “When asked … what he meant by surprising her, he stated with a smile, whatever it takes to be with her.”
