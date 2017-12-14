There’s a good reason why a woman recognized the armed man who just broke in

Andrew Perry broke into a home Tuesday evening and, with a gun in his hand, immediately demanded to know where “the man of the house” was, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim fled her home in the 400 block of 10th Ave. W., Bradenton, and called 911.
Authorities say she correctly identified the suspect because he’s her friend on Facebook.
While sheriff’s office deputies searched the area for the 43-year-old suspect, they learned that his sister lives in the area near where the robbery occurred.
Deputies arrived at his sister’s residence and Perry answered the door. According to arrest reports, he tried to shut the door on the officers and later reached for the waistband of his pants.
Perry was arrested and charged with armed burglary and resisting without violence. He is being held on bond totaling $21,000.
