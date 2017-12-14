Andrew Perry, 43, is charged with armed burglary and resisting without violence. He is being held on bonds totaling $21,000.
Andrew Perry, 43, is charged with armed burglary and resisting without violence. He is being held on bonds totaling $21,000. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Andrew Perry, 43, is charged with armed burglary and resisting without violence. He is being held on bonds totaling $21,000. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

There’s a good reason why a woman recognized the armed man who just broke in

By RYAN CALLIHAN

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 14, 2017 06:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Andrew Perry broke into a home Tuesday evening and, with a gun in his hand, immediately demanded to know where “the man of the house” was, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim fled her home in the 400 block of 10th Ave. W., Bradenton, and called 911.

Authorities say she correctly identified the suspect because he’s her friend on Facebook.

While sheriff’s office deputies searched the area for the 43-year-old suspect, they learned that his sister lives in the area near where the robbery occurred.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputies arrived at his sister’s residence and Perry answered the door. According to arrest reports, he tried to shut the door on the officers and later reached for the waistband of his pants.

Perry was arrested and charged with armed burglary and resisting without violence. He is being held on bond totaling $21,000.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of infant son

    Ana Maria Cardona had been twice convicted of her son’s 1990 murder and sent to Death Row but the decisions were overturned by the Florida Supreme Court. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of infant son

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of infant son 5:26

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of infant son
Mom killed days before her son’s graduation 1:28

Mom killed days before her son’s graduation
Restaurant burglars caught on surveillance video 1:01

Restaurant burglars caught on surveillance video

View More Video