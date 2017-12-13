Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of infant son

Ana Maria Cardona claims her innocence during an outburst after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1990 death of her son, Lazaro “Baby Lollipops” Figueroa. Her attorney Steven Yermish tries to calm her in the courtroom at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com