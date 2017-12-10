‘What I am detained for?’ Comedian Hannibal Buress arrested in Miami

Popular comedian Hannibal Buress was booked into jail early Sunday in Miami on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly intoxication.

Buress, 34, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail at 1:57 a.m. and posted bail just before 6 a.m., records show. A video circulated on social media showed Buress handcuffed against a Miami patrol car and talking to officers.

“Am I under arrest? For what?” Buress yells in the video. “Explain what I’m detained for. What I am detained for?”

“For trespassing,” an officer replies.

“You know y'all goofy as f**k,” Buress appears to respond, saying cops “don't have probable cause for anything.”

Buress was not charged with trespassing. Miami police arrested him around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Second Avenue and 20th Street – in the heart of Wynwood, which is hosting Art Basel-related events and drawing celebrites from around the globe.

Exactly what led to Buress being put in handcuffs was unclear Sunday morning. Miami police would not release the arrest report, saying a public-records request had to be made “during regular business hours.”

The comedian has starred in numerous standup-comedy specials, the show Broad City and as an actor in movies such as “Spiderman Homecoming” and “Baywatch.” He’s also known for talking on stage about rumors of sexual assaults by comedian Bill Cosby, who was later accused publicly by a slew of women.