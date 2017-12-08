High-speed Porsche crash killed a college freshman. Driver is now going to prison

Daniela Benavides’ mother, Juana Sanmiguel, breaks down while reading a statement during the proceedings. She forgave the defendant while addressing the court. Isaias Medina, the Key Biscayne teen who killed university student Daniela Benavides in a car crash, was sentenced to four years in state prison, followed by one year of house arrest and 10 years probation. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com