A man was fatally shot in Allapattah on Monday morning, according to Miami Fire Rescue. Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said what was originally called in as an unconscious person in the 1300 block of Northwest 24th Street turned out to be a gunshot victim.
A man was fatally shot in Allapattah on Monday morning, according to Miami Fire Rescue. Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said what was originally called in as an unconscious person in the 1300 block of Northwest 24th Street turned out to be a gunshot victim. Miami Herald File
A man was fatally shot in Allapattah on Monday morning, according to Miami Fire Rescue. Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said what was originally called in as an unconscious person in the 1300 block of Northwest 24th Street turned out to be a gunshot victim. Miami Herald File

Crime

Teen shot to death in Allapattah area of Miami

By DAVID J. NEAL

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 04, 2017 07:29 AM

UPDATED December 05, 2017 05:00 PM

A teenager was fatally shot in Allapattah on Monday morning, according to Miami Fire Rescue and Miami police are investigating the incident.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said what was called in as an unconscious person in the 1300 block of Northwest 24th Street turned out to be a gunshot victim.

Police later identified the victim as 16-year-old Ricardo Alveiro.

Despite rescue workers’ efforts, Alveiro died at the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The shooting occurred in the predawn hours, between 5 and 6 a.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer shot at Miami Walmart

    An off-duty officer was shot in the arm Wednesday afternoon at the retail store in Northwest Miami-Dade. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart 0:20

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart
Hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured in Miami 0:21

Hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured in Miami
Thieves attempt to steal purse from woman's cart at TJ Maxx store 0:45

Thieves attempt to steal purse from woman's cart at TJ Maxx store

View More Video