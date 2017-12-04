Teen shot to death in Allapattah area of Miami

A teenager was fatally shot in Allapattah on Monday morning, according to Miami Fire Rescue and Miami police are investigating the incident.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said what was called in as an unconscious person in the 1300 block of Northwest 24th Street turned out to be a gunshot victim.
Police later identified the victim as 16-year-old Ricardo Alveiro.
Despite rescue workers’ efforts, Alveiro died at the scene.
The shooting occurred in the predawn hours, between 5 and 6 a.m.
