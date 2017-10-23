Dolphin Mall bomb suspect made ISIS-inspired videos before FBI sting

Fort Lauderdale police search for murder suspect

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 20, 2017. The incident took place at the Midway Food Store located at 110 Northwest 11 Ave in Fort Lauderdale. Investigators say the victim was in front of the store working on a disabled vehicle when the suspect walked up to him and shot him. Anyone who may have witnessed this homicide or who can identify the suspect is encouraged to contact Fort Lauderdale Homicide Detective Jim Jaggers at 954-828-5970 or 954-828-5534.