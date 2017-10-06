Cops shoot and kill suspect who led them on wild chase that ended in the Miami River

An armed suspect who led Miami-Dade officers on a more-than two-hour-long chase, carjacking a vehicle before jumping into the Miami River, was shot and killed by officers Friday morning, authorities said.
No police officers were injured in the shooting.
Officers first encountered the suspect around 7 a.m. in northwest Miami-Dade, when police were serving him with a warrant in connection to a Sept. 29 bank robbery, according to Justin Fleck, FBI acting assistant special agent in charge.
The suspect fled the scene and officers chased him for about two hours, during which Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported that the suspect abandoned a brown BMW he was driving and carjacked a black vehicle from a woman at gunpoint.
#BREAKING - Police still searching for a suspect who carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the middle of a chase. Here's the terrifying moment. pic.twitter.com/efo4KuMIRV— CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) October 6, 2017
Police chased the second vehicle into Allapattah near NW 27th Avenue, where the suspect then abandoned the vehicle under a bridge and jumped into the Miami River to try to escape. Officers for both Miami-Dade and the City of Miami located the suspect in the water near a ledge by the 27th Avenue bridge and engaged in a waterlogged standoff from boats, trying to convince the suspect to surrender before shots were fired.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene after the shooting, where the suspect was declared dead. Drivers are advised to avoid the area after the shooting, Miami-Dade police said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
