Why Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein won’t get his 50-year sentence reduced

Convicted South Florida Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein, a disbarred lawyer who ran a $1.2 billion investment scheme out of his Fort Lauderdale law firm, will not be receiving a reduction in his 50-year prison sentence because he lied to federal prosecutors, authorities said Tuesday.
Prosecutors withdrew their pending motion to reduce Rothstein's sentence based on his cooperation in the sprawling racketeering investigation because he was “untruthful in an affidavit” filed with the federal court. Rothstein, who helped the U.S. attorney's office gain convictions of almost 30 defendants, was hoping to see many years cut from his sentence for his assistance.
That reward won't happen.
“In the judgment of the United States, the defendant provided false material information to the government and violated the terms of his plea agreement,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lawrence LaVecchio wrote in a motion to withdraw its earlier request for a sentence reduction with U.S. District Judge James Cohn. “Therefore, in the exercise of its sole discretion, the government moves to withdraw the previously filed motion.”
Rothstein’s colossal crime shook up powerful people in high places throughout the region. Rothstein was sentenced to 50 years in June 2010 on racketeering and other fraud convictions for selling fabricated legal settlements to investors from Florida, New York and Texas. He pleaded guilty in January 2010, after his Ponzi scheme collapsed around Halloween the previous year.
Jay Weaver: 305-376-3446, @jayhweaver
Comments