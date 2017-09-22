Mother shoots, kills her two children, 1 and 8, then turns gun on herself

A rough patch between divorced parents led a woman to shoot and kill her two children, then turn the gun on herself at a South Miami-Dade home Friday afternoon.
Miami-Dade police, who had not released the names of the deceased by early evening, said the dead mother and her two children were discovered when the father went to the home at 25389 SW 132nd Ave., just after noon on Friday.
One child, a boy, was 18 months old. His sister was eight. The mother, who fired the fatal shot according to police, was 29. Police also withheld the name of the father.
“The father of the children came home and found his two kids and ex-wife deceased from gunshot wounds,” said Miami-Dade police Detective and spokesman Argemis Colome.
A law enforcement source familiar with the incident said the mother left a note behind expressing how upset she was about the family’s domestic situation. Police said the couple were divorced.
Police said the mother and father are the biological parents of the young girl and her brother.
It wasn’t clear if the father still lived at the home, or what led him to visit in the early afternoon.
