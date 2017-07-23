A driver was speeding after some ATVs — in a stolen car with two kids inside, police say

A brief police chase in Miami Sunday that began when a cop spotted a speeding car following two ATVs ended with a crash at a gas station, according to police.
And to make matters worse: Police say there were two kids inside the stolen Volkswagen Passat.
The driver of the car now faces some serious charges including fleeing and eluding and grand theft.
Police say the officer spotted someone in the car recording video of the ATVs at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard.
The ATVs got away, but the officer pursued the speeding Passat. Rene Pimental, a spokesman for Miami police, said a check revealed that the car had been reported stolen out of West Palm Beach.
At 34th Street and Biscayne the car crashed into the air pumps at a gas station. Inside the car were the man, a woman and two children.
Pimental said the children were being taken into DCF custody. It was not immediately clear if the woman would be facing charges.
No one was injured in the crash, police said.
