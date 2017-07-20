Miami-Dade Police detectives pass out fliers on Thursday, July 20, 2017 to find out more information about the murder of 19-year-old Juwan Downes, who was shot and killed last Thursday evening around Northwest 108th Street and Eighth Avenue as his mother dropped him off to visit a friend.
Miami-Dade Police detectives pass out fliers on Thursday, July 20, 2017 to find out more information about the murder of 19-year-old Juwan Downes, who was shot and killed last Thursday evening around Northwest 108th Street and Eighth Avenue as his mother dropped him off to visit a friend. PATRICK FARRELL / MIAMI HERALD STAFF
Miami-Dade Police detectives pass out fliers on Thursday, July 20, 2017 to find out more information about the murder of 19-year-old Juwan Downes, who was shot and killed last Thursday evening around Northwest 108th Street and Eighth Avenue as his mother dropped him off to visit a friend. PATRICK FARRELL / MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Crime

July 20, 2017 6:20 PM

His mom left her son with a friend. When she returned, he was dead.

BY SAMANTHA J. GROSS

sgross@miamiherald.com

She dropped off her teenage son to visit a friend. She went to pick up a few things at the store before it closed. When Juwan Downes’ mother returned mere minutes later, he was dead.

It’s been one week since the 19 year old was shot to death, and the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is still looking for answers.

In the pouring rain on Thursday afternoon, detectives and officers went door to door in the Pinewood neighborhood where Downes was shot. Neighbors in the area of Northwest 108th Street and Eighth Avenue told police they heard gunshots, but had anyone seen anything, police asked?

Capture
Juwan Downes, 19, was murdered the night of Thursday, July 13.
Miami-Dade Police Department

“We need people to come to forward,” said detective Jonathan Sabel, the lead detective on the case. “It was a Thursday night. There were people outside. This is a close, tight-knit community.”

MDPD Major George Perez said the group of around 15 officers planned on knocking on doors through the rain until they passed out all 175 fliers, which included Downes’ photo and details about a reward. Officers also hung hundreds of door hangers, which also offered a reward for tips on the murder.

“One [murder] is too many,” Perez said. “We’re out here working with community partners and the parents of these kids.”

MDPDFLIERS a epf
Miami-Dade Police detective Argemis Colome (left), Officer Camille Normil, and Officer Dominique Narcisse pass out fliers Thursday, July 20, 2017 to find out more info about the murder of 19-year-old Juwan Downes, who was shot and killed last Thursday evening.
PATRICK FARRELL / MIAMI HERALD STAFF

At one house, MDPD detective Argemis Colome, officer Camille Normil and officer Dominique Narcisse knocked on a door only to find three children inside. Their mother could not come to the door, but the oldest son took a flier anyway.

“Wait, I think I know him,’ the boy said, looking at Downes’ picture as he closed the door.

Last Thursday, police responded to the house at around 10:45 p.m. after they received a call of a “person down.” Downes’ friend’s family was home at the time of the shooting.

Outside the house was a post, surrounded on all sides by prayer candles, teddy bears, a bottle of brandy and laminated notes.

Downes lived in North Miami-Dade, and attended D.A. Dorsey Technical College.

0608100786
Sheba Callaway (left) and an 8-year-old Juwan Downes (right) take part in the Foundation of Community Assistance and Leadership (FOCAL) fashion show at Moore Park Learning Center in November 2006
Nuri Vallbona / Miami Herald Staff

At the top of the post was a photo of Downes, wearing an ACDC shirt and holding up two fingers into a peace sign.

Anyone with information about Downes’ murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cops look for teen's killer in northwest Miami-Dade county

Cops look for teen's killer in northwest Miami-Dade county 1:05

Cops look for teen's killer in northwest Miami-Dade county
Purse-snatcher drags woman in grocery store parking lot 0:33

Purse-snatcher drags woman in grocery store parking lot

Video shows moment before fatal accident in Hialeah 0:11

Video shows moment before fatal accident in Hialeah

View More Video