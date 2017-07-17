Woman who says Georgia couple kidnapped, raped her, says she thought she would die

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Miami woman recounts horrific attack Pause 1:06 Taco Bell customer gets wrong order, goes on rampage 0:59 Gianni Versace's murder shocked South Florida and the world 2:38 What police saw when they entered the houseboat where Andrew Cunanan killed himself 1:31 Detective who worked Versace murder details experience 1:05 Thieves rip ATM from Toledo gas station 2:45 Violent store robbery caught on camera 0:39 Surveillance shows man robbing cab driver 1:15 One easy piece (stolen) 0:51 Three men steal airbags from cars in Miami-Dade Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A woman who was kidnapped outside of a Hialeah Walgreens by a Georgia couple, recounts the horrific attack on July 17, 2017. Alecia Richards and Pat Farrell

A woman who was kidnapped outside of a Hialeah Walgreens by a Georgia couple, recounts the horrific attack on July 17, 2017. Alecia Richards and Pat Farrell