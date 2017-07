Crime Versace wasn't the only victim. A timeline of Andrew Cunanan's killing spree

Andrew Cunanan was the most wanted person in America, the only suspect in the brazen killing of designer Gianni Versace and the slayings of four other men in 1997. Follow the path of the cross-country murder spree that ended with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a houseboat in Miami Beach.





Presentation by Aaron Albright