Crime

July 10, 2017 5:18 PM

Teenage boy on friend’s porch hurt in Miami Gardens drive by shooting

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

A teenage boy sitting on his friend’s porch was hurt in a drive by shooting Monday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens city spokeswoman Petula Burks said police are investigating the scene, near Northwest 207th Street and 29th Avenue.

Miami Gardens police sources said the teenager was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted that the victim, 17, was “gunned down in broad daylight.”

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

Miami Herald staff writer Lance Dixon contributed to this report.

