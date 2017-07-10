Teenage boy on friend’s porch hurt in Miami Gardens drive by shooting

A teenage boy sitting on his friend’s porch was hurt in a drive by shooting Monday afternoon in Miami Gardens.
Miami Gardens city spokeswoman Petula Burks said police are investigating the scene, near Northwest 207th Street and 29th Avenue.
Miami Gardens police sources said the teenager was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted that the victim, 17, was “gunned down in broad daylight.”
17-year-old gunned down in broad daylight today. Violence continues to victimize our youth and ravage our community, one bullet at a time.— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 10, 2017
