Bank robbery, suspicious package causes evacuation of downtown Coral Gables building

A large office building in the heart of downtown Coral Gables was evacuated late Friday afternoon after a bank robbery and after police found a suspicious package nearby.
The building at 355 Alhambra Circle is a towering, 16-story office building owned by Prudential. The building has two banks, Marquis Bank and Chase Bank. It wasn’t immediately clear which bank had been robbed or if the robbery was successful.
Police also didn’t say if there were any injuries.
The FBI was heading the investigation into the bank robbery. Coral Gables police and the city of Miami bomb squad were dealing with the suspicious package. A staging area for the media was set up at Salzedo Street and Alhambra Circle, not far from the banks.
Little else information was immediately available. Early indications are that four people were involved in the robbery and police had one person in custody.
Miami Herald staff writer Lance Dixon contributed to this stroy.
