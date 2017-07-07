Serial pepper spray suspect busted after causing evacuation of Dadeland store

A suspected serial pepper sprayer who hit two of Kendall’s largest malls and forced security to close down a Macy’s in April was arrested on Thursday and faces a slew of battery charges.
Keerra Nashay Dean, 19, was taken into custody at her Cutler Bay home Thursday and confessed, police said. She was arrested and charged with five counts of battery and battery on a law enforcement officer, though she only accosted security guards at both locations.
Police say Dean first struck at the Macy’s at Dadeland Mall on April Fool’s Day this year. They say she was with Adarius Jones, 24, when he was busted on suspicion of shoplifting. As security hustled him into an elevator, police said Dean tried to join them.
Rebuffed by the guards, Dean unleashed pepper spray at them and fled, sending one guard to the hospital and forcing the evacuation of 400 people as the eye-stinging mist spread through ventilation ducts in the store. Miami-Dade police Detective Jennifer Capote said the incident was captured on surveillance video.
Then on June 2, police said Dean struck again. This time, it was at the trendy clothing store Forever 21 at the Town and Country Mall in West Kendall.
Police said an employee noticed Dean walking around with two bags that she suspected contained stolen merchandise. Attempting to trap Dean, a security guard positioned himself in front of the exit But she spotted the guard and out came another canister of pepper spray. As she approached, she fired off the spray, striking the guard in the eyes, according to police. He walked away in pain and Dean fled the store. That incident, too, was captured on video surveillance.
Three weeks later, police said the security guard picked Dean out of a photo lineup. On Thursday police picked her up at her home. She wasn’t charged with stealing anything at Forever 21.
“They couldn’t determine the amount of property taken, so there are no charges,” Capote said.
Comments