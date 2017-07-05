Police arrest South Beach hotel clerk in arrow death of Strushie the cat

Detectives have arrested a Miami Beach hotel worker they say fatally shot an arrow into the head of a stray cat named Strushie.
Arrested was Georgios Kollias, 36, a night clerk at the Franklin Hotel. Miami Beach police charged him with animal cruelty.
The stray cat was found with an arrow in his head on April 26 on the 800 block of Collins Court.
He was arrested after the U.S. Secret Service helped Miami Beach police recover surveillance footage of the incident from the hotel.
Kollias was believed to be living in the United States illegally, and has no criminal record in Florida. He is suspected of killing the cat because the hotel management believed the strays were a nuisance.
The death of the popular feline at the hotel has become a rallying point for animal activists, who even started a “Justice for Strushie” page on Facebook.
