June 24, 2017 11:16 AM

One killed, four injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting at a block party

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

One person was killed and four injured in a shooting that occurred at a Fort Lauderdale block party early Saturday morning, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of Northwest 16th Court, Det. Tracy Figone said. When officers arrived, they found five people with gunshot wounds at the scene of what had been a block party.

Police said the five victims were attendees who were struck when someone began firing shots into the crowd. Four were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but the fifth — a 22-year-old man who was not named — was declared dead at the scene.

The remaining victims, who are also male, ranged in age from 16 to 27 years old. No further information about their conditions was released.

Police are investigating, Figone said. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale police detectives at 954-828-5534.

