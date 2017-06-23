Man pretending to be cop arrested after trying to pull over an actual police officer

A Hialeah security guard was arrested Wednesday evening after attempting to pull over a real Miami police officer, authorities said.
Officer Kenia Fallat, who serves as a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, was driving west around 7:30 p.m. down Southwest Seventh Street near 13th Avenue when a man pulled up next to her, according to an arrest form.
The man, identified as Milton Morales-Perez, 46, rolled down the window of his 2010 white Ford Mustang and flashed a silver badge at her, telling her to hang up the phone and saying in Spanish, “Policía, stop the car.”
Fallat was driving in an unmarked police car but was in uniform.
According to the report, Fallat then called police for backup.
Two more officers arrived and arrested Morales-Perez. When asked why he had a badge, Morales-Perez told them he was a security guard and that he had tried to stop Fallat because “it is very dangerous to be on the phone while driving.”
Morales-Perez was charged with one count of impersonating a police officer.
