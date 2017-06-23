Milton Morales-Perez, 46, was arrested Wednesday evening after attempting to pull over a real Miami police officer, authorities said.
Milton Morales-Perez, 46, was arrested Wednesday evening after attempting to pull over a real Miami police officer, authorities said. Miami Police Department
Milton Morales-Perez, 46, was arrested Wednesday evening after attempting to pull over a real Miami police officer, authorities said. Miami Police Department

Crime

June 23, 2017 9:03 AM

Man pretending to be cop arrested after trying to pull over an actual police officer

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

A Hialeah security guard was arrested Wednesday evening after attempting to pull over a real Miami police officer, authorities said.

Officer Kenia Fallat, who serves as a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, was driving west around 7:30 p.m. down Southwest Seventh Street near 13th Avenue when a man pulled up next to her, according to an arrest form.

The man, identified as Milton Morales-Perez, 46, rolled down the window of his 2010 white Ford Mustang and flashed a silver badge at her, telling her to hang up the phone and saying in Spanish, “Policía, stop the car.”

Fallat was driving in an unmarked police car but was in uniform.

According to the report, Fallat then called police for backup.

Two more officers arrived and arrested Morales-Perez. When asked why he had a badge, Morales-Perez told them he was a security guard and that he had tried to stop Fallat because “it is very dangerous to be on the phone while driving.”

Morales-Perez was charged with one count of impersonating a police officer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows armed home invasion in Miami-Dade

Video shows armed home invasion in Miami-Dade 0:22

Video shows armed home invasion in Miami-Dade
Thieves use stolen credit card for Uber and prepaid cell phones 2:09

Thieves use stolen credit card for Uber and prepaid cell phones
Burglar slips into home through window 0:40

Burglar slips into home through window

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos